XOMA Corporation (XOMA) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Contrasting side by side

Both XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA Corporation 16 11.98 N/A -0.93 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 221.00 N/A -3.13 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for XOMA Corporation and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5%

Risk and Volatility

XOMA Corporation has a 1.33 beta, while its volatility is 33.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.83 beta and it is 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

XOMA Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 20.4 and 20.4 respectively. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to XOMA Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for XOMA Corporation and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The upside potential is 46.07% for XOMA Corporation with average price target of $26. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22 average price target and a 119.78% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than XOMA Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

XOMA Corporation and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 52.8% and 81.8%. Insiders held roughly 9.6% of XOMA Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 3.2% are Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84%

For the past year XOMA Corporation has 44.35% stronger performance while Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -19.84% weaker performance.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.