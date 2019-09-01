XOMA Corporation (XOMA) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) Comparison side by side

XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA Corporation 16 13.15 N/A -0.93 0.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.36 N/A -0.57 0.00

In table 1 we can see XOMA Corporation and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8%

Risk and Volatility

XOMA Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.33 beta. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 120.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.2 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of XOMA Corporation is 7.2 while its Current Ratio is 7.2. Meanwhile, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. XOMA Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for XOMA Corporation and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 47.81% for XOMA Corporation with consensus price target of $26. On the other hand, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 334.78% and its consensus price target is $1.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than XOMA Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 52.8% of XOMA Corporation shares and 25.1% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 9.6% of XOMA Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6%

For the past year XOMA Corporation had bullish trend while Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors XOMA Corporation beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.