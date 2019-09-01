XOMA Corporation (XOMA) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA Corporation 16 13.15 N/A -0.93 0.00 Compugen Ltd. 4 33.26 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5% Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4%

Volatility & Risk

XOMA Corporation is 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.33 beta. In other hand, Compugen Ltd. has beta of 2.62 which is 162.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of XOMA Corporation is 7.2 while its Current Ratio is 7.2. Meanwhile, Compugen Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 5.1. XOMA Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Compugen Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

XOMA Corporation and Compugen Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

XOMA Corporation has a 47.81% upside potential and an average price target of $26.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 52.8% of XOMA Corporation shares and 24.3% of Compugen Ltd. shares. XOMA Corporation’s share held by insiders are 9.6%. Comparatively, Compugen Ltd. has 12% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35% Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31%

For the past year XOMA Corporation has weaker performance than Compugen Ltd.

Summary

XOMA Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Compugen Ltd.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.