XOMA Corporation (XOMA) and Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA Corporation 15 12.29 N/A -1.59 0.00 Celyad SA 19 0.00 N/A -7.01 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of XOMA Corporation and Celyad SA.

Profitability

Table 2 provides XOMA Corporation and Celyad SA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA Corporation 0.00% -51.7% -11.1% Celyad SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

XOMA Corporation and Celyad SA Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Celyad SA 0 0 0 0.00

XOMA Corporation’s average price target is $26, while its potential upside is 42.39%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 54.2% of XOMA Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.89% of Celyad SA are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are XOMA Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.09% are Celyad SA’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XOMA Corporation 10.49% 22.66% 9.56% 9.1% -35.04% 24.11% Celyad SA -4.7% -11.53% -9.91% -31.37% -42.14% 5.81%

For the past year XOMA Corporation has stronger performance than Celyad SA

Summary

XOMA Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Celyad SA.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Celyad SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on engineered cell therapy treatments. It operates in two segments, Cardiology and Immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate in cardiovascular disease is C-Cure, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure. Its lead product candidate in oncology disease is CAR-T NKR-2, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) for the treatment of cancer. In addition, the companyÂ’s preclinical stage product candidates include NKp30, an activated receptor of NK cells; B7H6 therapies, which kills cancer cells; and CAR T-cell, an allogeneic T-cell platform. Further, it offers C-CATHez, a cell injection catheter; heart access sheaths; mitral valve neo-chordaes; and closure devices. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.