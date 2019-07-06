XOMA Corporation (XOMA) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) Comparing side by side

XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA Corporation 14 10.17 N/A -1.59 0.00 BioPharmX Corporation 2 174.46 N/A -2.25 0.00

Table 1 highlights XOMA Corporation and BioPharmX Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has XOMA Corporation and BioPharmX Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA Corporation 0.00% -51.7% -11.1% BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -480.1% -263.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.23 beta means XOMA Corporation’s volatility is 123.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. BioPharmX Corporation’s -0.04 beta is the reason why it is 104.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

XOMA Corporation has a Current Ratio of 7.2 and a Quick Ratio of 7.2. Competitively, BioPharmX Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. XOMA Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioPharmX Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for XOMA Corporation and BioPharmX Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 BioPharmX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of XOMA Corporation is $26, with potential upside of 71.96%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 54.2% of XOMA Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 18.9% of BioPharmX Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.4% of XOMA Corporation shares. Comparatively, 0.7% are BioPharmX Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XOMA Corporation 10.49% 22.66% 9.56% 9.1% -35.04% 24.11% BioPharmX Corporation 2.39% -42.9% -49.78% -72.02% -74.47% -53.28%

For the past year XOMA Corporation had bullish trend while BioPharmX Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

XOMA Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors BioPharmX Corporation.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.