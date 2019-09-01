XOMA Corporation (XOMA) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Comparison side by side

Since XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA Corporation 16 13.15 N/A -0.93 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 8 5.78 N/A -2.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates XOMA Corporation and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has XOMA Corporation and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52%

Volatility and Risk

XOMA Corporation’s 1.33 beta indicates that its volatility is 33.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s 135.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.35 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of XOMA Corporation is 7.2 while its Current Ratio is 7.2. Meanwhile, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. XOMA Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for XOMA Corporation and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$26 is XOMA Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 47.81%. On the other hand, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 60.28% and its consensus price target is $18. The data provided earlier shows that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than XOMA Corporation, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 52.8% of XOMA Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 17.4% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 9.6% of XOMA Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 22.3% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44%

For the past year XOMA Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Summary

XOMA Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.