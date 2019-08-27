XOMA Corporation (XOMA) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA Corporation 15 11.68 N/A -0.93 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 4 28.82 N/A -1.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of XOMA Corporation and Aptinyx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us XOMA Corporation and Aptinyx Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5% Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9%

Liquidity

XOMA Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aptinyx Inc. are 23.4 and 23.4 respectively. Aptinyx Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to XOMA Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for XOMA Corporation and Aptinyx Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$26 is XOMA Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 49.77%. On the other hand, Aptinyx Inc.’s potential upside is 269.23% and its consensus price target is $12. The information presented earlier suggests that Aptinyx Inc. looks more robust than XOMA Corporation as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both XOMA Corporation and Aptinyx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52.8% and 69.5% respectively. 9.6% are XOMA Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Aptinyx Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35% Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51%

For the past year XOMA Corporation has 44.35% stronger performance while Aptinyx Inc. has -77.51% weaker performance.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.