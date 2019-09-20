Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (XIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. (NYSE:MLP)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) and Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. (NYSE:MLP). The two are both Real Estate Development companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. 4 0.09 N/A 1.35 3.11 Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. 11 18.43 N/A 0.02 596.32

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. and Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. 0.00% 1.2% 0.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.64 beta means Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd.’s volatility is 64.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc.’s 17.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.83 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. are 1.3 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.4% of Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 20.9% of Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.5% of Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. -0.71% 0.96% -6.26% -11.79% -4.99% 10.26% Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. 4.42% 11.74% -5.35% -3.82% -8.63% 14.21%

For the past year Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. beats Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops residential real estate properties for middle income consumers in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China and the United States. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, or high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, including retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools; and small scale residential properties, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties. The company also acquires development sites through public auctions of government land, direct negotiations, and entity acquisitions. In addition, it provides property management services for its developments and other real estate-related services. Further, the company offers landscaping engineering and management, real estate consulting and marketing, leasing management, culture and media, property decoration, electronic commerce, and technical services; sells construction materials; installs intercom systems; operates retail stores; and develops information systems. Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It owns approximately 23,000 acres of land on Maui. The company operates through Real Estate, Leasing, Utilities, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities; and general brokerage real estate business. The Leasing segment leases residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial land and properties; and licenses its registered trademarks and trade names, as well as provides stewardship and conservation services. The Utilities segment provides potable and non-potable water utility services, and sewage collection and transmission services, as well as owns and operates non-potable wells, irrigation ditches, reservoirs, and transmission systems that serve the Kapalua Resort, the County of Lahaina, and agricultural users in West and Upcountry Maui. The Resort Amenities segment manages the operations of the Kapalua Club, a club membership program that provides privileges within the Kapalua Resort for its members. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is based in Maui, Hawaii.