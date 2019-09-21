Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (XIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Marcus & Millichap Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Both Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) and Marcus & Millichap Inc. (NYSE:MMI) compete on a level playing field in the Real Estate Development industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. 4 0.09 N/A 1.35 3.11 Marcus & Millichap Inc. 36 1.75 N/A 2.15 15.43

Demonstrates Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. and Marcus & Millichap Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Marcus & Millichap Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marcus & Millichap Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. and Marcus & Millichap Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Marcus & Millichap Inc. 0.00% 21.5% 15.8%

Risk and Volatility

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. has a beta of 1.64 and its 64.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Marcus & Millichap Inc.’s 33.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.33 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.4. The Current Ratio of rival Marcus & Millichap Inc. is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.6. Marcus & Millichap Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.4% of Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.5% of Marcus & Millichap Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of Marcus & Millichap Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. -0.71% 0.96% -6.26% -11.79% -4.99% 10.26% Marcus & Millichap Inc. 2.34% 7.9% -22.9% -15.07% -16.92% -3.29%

For the past year Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. had bullish trend while Marcus & Millichap Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Marcus & Millichap Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops residential real estate properties for middle income consumers in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China and the United States. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, or high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, including retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools; and small scale residential properties, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties. The company also acquires development sites through public auctions of government land, direct negotiations, and entity acquisitions. In addition, it provides property management services for its developments and other real estate-related services. Further, the company offers landscaping engineering and management, real estate consulting and marketing, leasing management, culture and media, property decoration, electronic commerce, and technical services; sells construction materials; installs intercom systems; operates retail stores; and develops information systems. Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc., a brokerage company, provides investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of various commercial real estate assets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties. It also operates as a broker of debt financing for commercial properties. In addition, the company provides various ancillary services, including research, as well as advisory and consulting services to developers, lenders, owners, real estate investment trusts, high net worth individuals, pension fund advisors, and other institutions. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a subsidiary of Phoenix Investments Holdings LLC.