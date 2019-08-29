Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd (XIN) to pay $0.10 on Sep 17, 2019; Angi Homeservices – Class A (ANGI) Sellers Decreased By 6% Their Shorts

Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd (NYSE:XIN) is expected to pay $0.10 on Sep 17, 2019. (NYSE:XIN) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd’s current price of $4.28 translates into 2.34% yield. Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Aug 16, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.28. About 76,349 shares traded. Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) has declined 4.99% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.99% the S&P500. Some Historical XIN News: 30/05/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate 1Q Rev $174.1M; 15/05/2018 – XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO LTD – BOARD WELCOMES APPOINTMENTS OF SAMUEL SHEN AND HAO GAO AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. Announces Changes to Bd of Directors; 30/05/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate Sees 2018 Contract Sales Up About 10%; 15/05/2018 – XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO LTD – HUAI CHEN AND STEVE SUN WILL RESIGN AS DIRECTORS OF BOARD; 30/05/2018 – XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO – FOR 2018, EXPECTS AN INCREASE IN CONTRACT SALES OF ABOUT 10% & INCREASE IN CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME OF 15% TO 20% OVER 2017; 15/05/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate: Huai Chen, Steve Sun to Resign From Board; 26/03/2018 – XINYUAN REAL ESTATE REPORTS COOPERATION WITH TENCENT COMPUTER; 30/05/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate Sees 2018 Net Income Up 15% to 20%; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Xinyuan’s Proposed USD Notes ‘B(EXP)’

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops residential real estate properties for middle income clients in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company has market cap of $256.38 million. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, or high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, including retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools; and small scale residential properties, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties. It has a 2.17 P/E ratio. The firm also acquires development sites through public auctions of government land, direct negotiations, and entity acquisitions.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. provides Internet tools and resources for home improvement, maintenance, and repair projects. The company has market cap of $3.98 billion. It offers ProFinder technology services; Pro Review, a tool that provides ratings and reviews on home improvement and repair pros; and emergency repair services. It has a 52.68 P/E ratio. The Company’s tools allow clients to research, shop for, and purchase local services for home, health, and automotive service needs, as well as to rate and review service providers in markets.