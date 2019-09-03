Xinyuan Real Estate Co LTD (XIN) Holder Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Has Trimmed Holding; Kellner Capital Raised Its Red Hat (RHT) Stake by $7.55 Million

Kellner Capital Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 231.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc bought 41,500 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 59,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.85 million, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 17/04/2018 – Red Hat Set to Host Largest Red Hat Summit to Date, May 8-10 in San Francisco; 03/05/2018 – HPE Announces Collaboration with Red Hat to Optimize and Accelerate Containers in Production; 08/05/2018 – IBM and Red Hat Join Forces to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.34, REV VIEW $3.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat, Vorwerk Bake the Hybrid Cloud and Internet of Things Into Leading Cooking Appliance; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd (XIN) by 46.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc sold 1.95M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.26% . The institutional investor held 2.27 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.07 million, down from 4.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.38 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.23. About 68,224 shares traded. Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) has declined 4.99% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.99% the S&P500. Some Historical XIN News: 12/03/2018 S&PGR Rates Xinyuan Proposed U.S. Dollar Notes ‘B-‘; 30/05/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. Announces First Quarterly Dividend for 2018; 20/03/2018 – JGR Capital Distributes a Research Note on Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN); 30/05/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate Sees 2018 Net Income Up 15% to 20%; 26/03/2018 – JINGRUI HOLDINGS -ACQUISITION OF 100% OF BEIJING ZHONGGUAN YAYUAN BUSINESS MANAGEMENT AND 100% OF BEIJING ZHONGGUAN XINYUAN BUSINESS MANAGEMENT; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Xinyuan’s Proposed USD Notes ‘B(EXP)’; 30/05/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate 1Q Rev $174.1M; 30/05/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 26/03/2018 – XINYUAN REAL ESTATE REPORTS COOPERATION WITH TENCENT COMPUTER; 15/05/2018 – XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO LTD – BOARD WELCOMES APPOINTMENTS OF SAMUEL SHEN AND HAO GAO AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Mario Gabelli’s Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cloudera: The Truth Is Out There – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Should Investors Sell IBM Stock? – Investorplace.com” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Undeniable Reasons to Buy IBM Stock Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 11,975 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) invested in 2.45% or 5,000 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Limited has invested 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Susquehanna Interest Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 26,116 shares in its portfolio. 675,714 were accumulated by Fred Alger Mgmt. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 10,334 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Hanson Mcclain holds 94 shares. 199,841 are owned by Davis R M. Moreover, Natl Insurance Tx has 0.41% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 43,160 shares. Moreover, Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability has 0.07% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 3,132 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 39,500 are held by Cqs Cayman Lp. Tokio Marine Asset Management Company Ltd stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Marshall Wace Llp owns 422,871 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (XIN) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Xinyuan Real Estate: A Lot Of Risk To The Story – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Xinyuan Is Expensive, Even With A 10% Yield! (Video) – Seeking Alpha” published on October 08, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Xinyuan Real Estate Co.: Buy The Misplaced Fear As It Offers Solid Earnings And A Steady Dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 22, 2019.