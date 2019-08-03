Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (XIN) and Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE:INN) Comparison side by side

As Real Estate Development companies, Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) and Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE:INN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. 5 0.10 N/A 1.35 3.11 Summit Hotel Properties Inc. 12 2.16 N/A 0.76 14.56

In table 1 we can see Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. and Summit Hotel Properties Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Summit Hotel Properties Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Summit Hotel Properties Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. and Summit Hotel Properties Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Summit Hotel Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.64 shows that Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. is 64.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Summit Hotel Properties Inc. has a 1.21 beta and it is 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.4% of Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Summit Hotel Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Summit Hotel Properties Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. -0.71% 0.96% -6.26% -11.79% -4.99% 10.26% Summit Hotel Properties Inc. -3.56% -2.46% -4.55% 0.63% -19.55% 14.18%

For the past year Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. was less bullish than Summit Hotel Properties Inc.

Summary

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops residential real estate properties for middle income consumers in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China and the United States. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, or high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, including retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools; and small scale residential properties, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties. The company also acquires development sites through public auctions of government land, direct negotiations, and entity acquisitions. In addition, it provides property management services for its developments and other real estate-related services. Further, the company offers landscaping engineering and management, real estate consulting and marketing, leasing management, culture and media, property decoration, electronic commerce, and technical services; sells construction materials; installs intercom systems; operates retail stores; and develops information systems. Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.