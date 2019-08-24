Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (XIN) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) and its rivals on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Real Estate Development companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. has 10.4% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 52.11% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 11.40% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.36% 19.99% 12.33%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. N/A 4 3.11 Industry Average 60.44M 1.13B 76.51

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 0.00 1.86 2.95

The potential upside of the competitors is -29.32%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. -0.71% 0.96% -6.26% -11.79% -4.99% 10.26% Industry Average 2.97% 5.55% 7.65% 15.55% 15.97% 28.77%

For the past year Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. has weaker performance than Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd.’s peers.

Liquidity

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.20 and has 2.17 Quick Ratio. Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.64 shows that Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. is 64.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd.’s rivals’ beta is 1.20 which is 19.63% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd.’s peers show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops residential real estate properties for middle income consumers in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China and the United States. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, or high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, including retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools; and small scale residential properties, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties. The company also acquires development sites through public auctions of government land, direct negotiations, and entity acquisitions. In addition, it provides property management services for its developments and other real estate-related services. Further, the company offers landscaping engineering and management, real estate consulting and marketing, leasing management, culture and media, property decoration, electronic commerce, and technical services; sells construction materials; installs intercom systems; operates retail stores; and develops information systems. Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.