Xilinx (XLNX) Valuation Declined While Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $9.98 Million; Meta Finl Group (CASH) Shareholder Second Curve Capital Has Lifted Its Position

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Xilinx (XLNX) by 95.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 85,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 4,159 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $490,000, down from 89,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Xilinx for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.82% or $7.07 during the last trading session, reaching $96.55. About 11.13M shares traded or 259.48% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Operating Expenses Are Expected to Be Approximately $260 Million; 09/05/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : NOMURA RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM REDUCE; 26/03/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q NET REV. $672.9M, EST. $650.3M; 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) by 3.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 20,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.31% . The hedge fund held 591,809 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.60M, up from 570,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Meta Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 359,309 shares traded or 34.95% up from the average. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 29/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 12/03/2018 – METABANK – ANNOUNCED 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF RELATIONSHIP WITH MONEY NETWORK FINANCIAL; 25/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Franklin Electric Co., ForeScout Technologies, State Bank Financial, Meta Financial Group, Uta

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.77 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 15 investors sold CASH shares while 39 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 28.78 million shares or 11.99% more from 25.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp accumulated 0.04% or 13,790 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 2,702 shares or 0% of the stock. 6,258 are owned by Victory Cap Mngmt. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 997 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Prns Ltd Liability stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Next Fincl Incorporated reported 147 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.06% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 64,470 shares. Loomis Sayles And Company Limited Partnership accumulated 335,623 shares. Vanguard Incorporated invested in 2.15M shares. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Smith Asset Management Group Inc LP accumulated 0.01% or 7,926 shares. Second Curve Capital Ltd Liability Company accumulated 591,809 shares. Us Bankshares De reported 2,300 shares. 55,400 are owned by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Jane Street Group Limited Liability holds 0% or 13,475 shares.

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33M and $145.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 280,000 shares to 247,604 shares, valued at $4.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,500 shares, and cut its stake in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:TSC).

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83 billion and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At & T (NYSE:T) by 11,395 shares to 1.46M shares, valued at $48.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase And Company (NYSE:JPM) by 4,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 817,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 63 investors sold XLNX shares while 234 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 209.45 million shares or 1.17% more from 207.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Holderness Investments Communication invested in 4,180 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Hilltop Inc invested in 2,015 shares. Meeder Asset Incorporated invested in 2,678 shares. Scout Invs holds 0.33% or 144,108 shares. Illinois-based Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). 10,455 were reported by Ashford Capital Mgmt. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.09% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Systematic Fincl Management LP holds 14,182 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Lmr Prtnrs Llp invested in 29,569 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 842,800 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma reported 1% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Comm Of Vermont invested in 406 shares or 0% of the stock. Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 0.02% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Cadence Cap Management Limited Liability owns 13,312 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).