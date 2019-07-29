Xilinx (XLNX) to pay $0.37 on Aug 27, 2019; Kcm Investment Advisors Has Raised Home Depot (HD) Position By $351,440

Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) is expected to pay $0.37 on Aug 27, 2019. (NASDAQ:XLNX) shareholders before Aug 6, 2019 will receive the $0.37 dividend. Xilinx Inc’s current price of $120.77 translates into 0.31% yield. Xilinx Inc’s dividend has Aug 7, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 5.35% or $6.82 during the last trading session, reaching $120.77. About 5.83M shares traded or 51.68% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 26/03/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx Reports Record Annual And Quarterly Revenues; 17/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 69% TO 71% FOR JUNE QUARTER; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 1.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc acquired 1,840 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 1.78%. The Kcm Investment Advisors Llc holds 123,853 shares with $23.77M value, up from 122,013 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $238.66B valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $216.91. About 2.68M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Slow Start to Spring Selling Season; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Average Ticket Rose 5.8%; 15/03/2018 – Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 25/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander has died after a shooting at a Home Depot yesterday; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…

Among 9 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Home Depot has $218 highest and $194 lowest target. $205.60’s average target is -5.21% below currents $216.91 stock price. Home Depot had 22 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Robert W. Baird. Deutsche Bank maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $208 target. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 26. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Hold” rating and $194 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. Morgan Stanley maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $210 target. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Oppenheimer.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Cambridge Trust has invested 1.12% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 263,006 are held by Impala Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. 3,900 are owned by Foundry Lc. 4,585 are held by Grimes &. 7,756 are owned by Cahill Financial Advisors. Veritable LP reported 66,631 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. 18,570 were accumulated by Matrix Asset Ny. Schmidt P J Inv Mngmt Inc reported 21,238 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Colony Gp Ltd accumulated 17,678 shares. First Merchants Corporation owns 23,674 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Com invested in 0.13% or 104,000 shares. Coho Prtnrs Limited reported 2,187 shares. Waddell & Reed holds 0.62% or 1.31 million shares in its portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.44% or 7,199 shares. 6,901 are owned by Butensky And Cohen Fin Security.

Xilinx, Inc. designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company has market cap of $30.32 billion. The Company’s programmable devices comprise integrated circuits in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP). It has a 32.91 P/E ratio. The firm also offers development boards; development kits, including hardware, design tools, IP, and reference creates that are designed to streamline and accelerate the development of domain-specific and market-specific applications; and configuration products, such as one-time programmable and in-system programmable storage devices to configure field programmable gate arrays.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold Xilinx, Inc. shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.33% or 294,191 shares in its portfolio. Klingenstein Fields And Co Limited Co reported 14,000 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Hillsdale Management reported 0.06% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Pinebridge Investments Lp reported 35,057 shares. Clough Capital Prtn Limited Partnership owns 68,480 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. 28,225 are held by Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Company. Washington Tru Comml Bank has invested 0.01% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Blair William & Com Il invested in 66,843 shares. The New Jersey-based Prudential Inc has invested 0.18% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Naples Global Advisors owns 10,297 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 65,986 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Symmetry Peak Management Limited reported 0.08% stake. Ashford Mngmt Inc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 11,555 shares. Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Among 9 analysts covering Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Xilinx had 17 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Deutsche Bank. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of XLNX in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, March 3 by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley maintained Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Mizuho. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Rosenblatt. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Tuesday, April 2. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets.