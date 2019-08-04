Xilinx (XLNX) Stock Value Declined While Gsa Capital Partners Llp Has Upped Its Position; As D T E Energy Company (DTE) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Columbia Asset Management Cut by $395,188 Its Holding

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in D T E Energy Company (DTE) by 55.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management sold 3,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 2,565 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $320,000, down from 5,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in D T E Energy Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $128.66. About 749,651 shares traded. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 17.93% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – SEES CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $10.4 BLN FOR 2018-2022 PERIOD FOR DTE ELECTRIC; 18/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: MPSC approves DTE Electric $65 million rate increase; 07/05/2018 – DTE ENERGY RAISES FERMI 2 REACTOR TO 42% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 07/05/2018 – DTE Energy announces agreement with Roxbury Group to develop former Ann Arbor MichCon site into world-class mixed-use project and public space; 19/03/2018 – DTE Energy Sees Adj EPS $5.57-Adj EPS $5.99; 19/03/2018 – DTE ENERGY SAYS REAFFIRMS 2018 OPER. SHR GUIDANCE OF $5.57-$5.99 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – DTE Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.91; 16/04/2018 – DTE’S FERMI 2 NUCLEAR REACTOR CUT TO 0% FROM 100% FRIDAY: NRC; 25/04/2018 – DTE Energy 1Q EPS $2.00; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Rates DTE Electric Co.’s $525MM Mtge Bonds ‘A+’; Outlook Negative

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 194.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 10,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The hedge fund held 16,119 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, up from 5,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $110.18. About 4.45M shares traded or 16.51% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 69% TO 71% FOR JUNE QUARTER; 21/04/2018 – DJ Xilinx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLNX); 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold DTE shares while 127 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 125.35 million shares or 1.79% less from 127.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,931 were reported by M&T National Bank & Trust Corporation. Hightower Ltd Liability Com accumulated 12,770 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 2,217 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 4,785 shares. 9,600 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 0.07% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 198,284 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Liability Dc invested 0.02% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Cwm accumulated 1,187 shares. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 1,602 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 7,371 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.36% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 783,454 shares. Moreover, Gsa Limited Liability Partnership has 0.06% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 4,575 shares. Carlson Cap LP invested in 335,652 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Co has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity. 11,000 shares valued at $1.31M were sold by ANDERSON GERARD M on Thursday, February 14.

Columbia Asset Management, which manages about $354.79 million and $374.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Airtouch Adr (NASDAQ:VOD) by 42,900 shares to 66,468 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 3,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,619 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 4.23% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.13 per share. DTE’s profit will be $373.94M for 15.77 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by DTE Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 106.06% EPS growth.

