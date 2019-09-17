Xilinx (XLNX) Stock Value Declined While Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Has Boosted Stake; As Philip Morris (PM) Stock Declined, Payden & Rygel Has Upped Stake

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 247.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company bought 9,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 12,894 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52 million, up from 3,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $104.39. About 1.23M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Operating Expenses Are Expected to Be Approximately $260 Million; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 23/05/2018 – Xilinx Analyst Day Plays Heavy on AI — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q EPS 64c; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Gross Margin Is Expected to Be 69% to 71%; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 69% TO 71% FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Philip Morris (PM) by 20.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 65,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 389,200 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.56 million, up from 323,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Philip Morris for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $72.6. About 9.05M shares traded or 38.69% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX

