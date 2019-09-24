Xilinx (XLNX) Stock Price Declined While Prospector Partners Lowered Stake; Weibo (WB) Shareholder Tb Alternative Assets LTD Has Cut Holding by $4.18 Million as Share Price Declined

Prospector Partners Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 20.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc sold 8,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 31,550 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.72M, down from 39,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $95.83. About 1.86 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 17/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Xilinx Analyst Day Plays Heavy on AI — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.64; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q NET REV. $672.9M, EST. $650.3M; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 26/03/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 17.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd sold 97,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The institutional investor held 469,716 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.46M, down from 567,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $45.87. About 766,006 shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 13/04/2018 – Weibo to ban gay, violent content from platform; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO CORP – AVERAGE DAUS HAD A NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 30 MLN USERS YEAR OVER YEAR AND REACHED 184 MLN IN MARCH 2018; 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO – QTRLY MAUS HAD NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 70 MLN USERS Y-O-Y & REACHED 411 MLN IN MARCH; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO SEES 2Q NET REV. $420.0M TO $430.0M, EST. $417.4M; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 47C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 63 investors sold XLNX shares while 234 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 209.45 million shares or 1.17% more from 207.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 16,500 were accumulated by Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda. Morgan Stanley reported 2.04M shares. 2,930 are owned by Stonebridge Capital Mngmt. Daiwa Secs Group Inc Incorporated reported 21,578 shares stake. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 7.16 million shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Millennium Management Limited accumulated 270,785 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 358,479 shares. Braun Stacey invested in 119,056 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Amica Mutual has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Credit Agricole S A has 91,399 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Utd Advisers Ltd Llc holds 0.16% or 213,237 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank holds 15,330 shares. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.02% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 40,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 194,735 shares.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43B and $729.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) by 63,100 shares to 297,000 shares, valued at $17.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 9,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Harborone Bancorp Inc.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.89 million for 25.76 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd, which manages about $783.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 814,400 shares to 901,400 shares, valued at $152.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macy’s Inc M Us (NYSE:M) by 28,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 263,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY).

Analysts await Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 6.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.73 per share. WB’s profit will be $153.02 million for 16.86 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Weibo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.83% EPS growth.

