Xilinx (XLNX) Stake Lifted by Hanseatic Management Services Inc; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shares Declined, Holder Conning Lowered Stake by $5.01 Million

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) by 134.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 6,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 11,918 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 5,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $110.18. About 4.45 million shares traded or 16.51% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: June Quarter Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Approximately 10% -14%; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 21/04/2018 – DJ Xilinx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLNX); 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 69% TO 71% FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Gross Margin Is Expected to Be 69% to 71%

Conning Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 9.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc sold 94,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 922,197 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.79 million, down from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 29.02M shares traded or 34.91% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%; 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Adage Capital Partners Group Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 342,410 shares. Northstar Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.21% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Profund Advsr Limited Liability Com has 0.2% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 33,602 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company has 1.54 million shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Amp Cap Invsts Limited accumulated 163,286 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.1% or 6,138 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Envestnet Asset Management has 355,568 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 118,063 shares. The United Kingdom-based Dsam Prtn (London) Limited has invested 1.41% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Willingdon Wealth Mngmt accumulated 75 shares. Dnb Asset As owns 38,675 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 29,077 are owned by Stifel Financial Corporation. Oakworth Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03B and $3.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 60,752 shares to 495,523 shares, valued at $50.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 10,963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,741 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bainco International Investors stated it has 1.54% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Caprock Group stated it has 0.88% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Rodgers Brothers reported 7,317 shares. Management Pro owns 3,249 shares. Moreover, Rice Hall James & Associate Limited Liability has 0.1% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 58,789 shares. Letko Brosseau & Associate holds 1.13% or 2.10M shares. Aviva Public Limited Com holds 2.91M shares. Zacks has 2.35% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 235,000 were reported by Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno. 5,783 were accumulated by Burt Wealth Advsr. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd holds 0.11% or 10,963 shares. Mitchell Mgmt holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 45,235 shares. Riggs Asset Managment holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 4,151 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Nordea Investment Mgmt stated it has 19.14 million shares or 2.15% of all its holdings.