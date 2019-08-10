Xilinx (XLNX) Stake Increased by Hemenway Trust Company Llc; Kornitzer Capital Management Has Decreased Its Pitney Bowes (PBI) Holding by $692,130; Shares Declined

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI) by 7.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 115,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.58% . The institutional investor held 1.35M shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.30M, down from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pitney Bowes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $692.18 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.04% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $3.83. About 2.28M shares traded. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has declined 53.50% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 30/04/2018 – Platinum Equity to Acquire Pitney Bowes’ Global Production Mail Business; 28/03/2018 – Prometic Reports Positive Clinical Data From Ongoing PBI-4050 Study in Alström Syndrome Patients; 07/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES REPORTS LAUNCH OF SENDPRO ENTERPRISE; 04/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes to Showcase Innovative Shipping and Mailing Solutions at National Postal Forum; 03/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Re-engineers Desktop Mapping and Location Intelligence to Power Innovation; 12/04/2018 – PROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES INC – PBI-4050 DECREASED INSULIN RESISTANCE IN LIVER; 30/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Rev Growth of 11%-15%; 05/03/2018 Former USPS Sales and Client Leader Cliff Rucker Joins Pitney Bowes to Further Drive Growth in Global Ecommerce; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes 1Q Net $53.5M

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Xilinx (XLNX) by 6.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 9,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 146,205 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.54M, up from 136,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Xilinx for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.11% or $5.61 during the last trading session, reaching $104.23. About 4.14 million shares traded or 8.71% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Xilinx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLNX); 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 03/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Industry’s First 3U VPX Solution to Feature new Xilinx RF System-on-Chip Technology; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : NOMURA RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM REDUCE; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: June Quarter Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Approximately 10% -14%; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 69% TO 71% FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Gross Margin Is Expected to Be 69% to 71%

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35B and $5.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 28,380 shares to 185,640 shares, valued at $23.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,828 shares, and has risen its stake in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold PBI shares while 69 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 128.33 million shares or 1.66% more from 126.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.89% invested in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) for 370,176 shares. 406,531 are held by Retail Bank Of America Corp De. 39,649 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 1.01M shares. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 13,097 shares. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Aperio Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 192,521 shares. Laurion Management Lp reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Bluecrest Mgmt Ltd has 0.05% invested in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Quantitative Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 84,000 shares. M&T Bank holds 0% or 14,375 shares in its portfolio. Coastline, Rhode Island-based fund reported 28,700 shares. Capital Advsrs Ltd Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 800 shares. Millennium Management Limited Company stated it has 1.97M shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 85,312 shares.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $26,637 activity.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 6,863 shares to 4,527 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smucker J M (NYSE:SJM) by 26,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,013 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).