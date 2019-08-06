Xilinx (XLNX) Stake Has Raised by Hanseatic Management Services Inc; As Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Market Valuation Declined, First Foundation Advisors Has Raised by $366,630 Its Holding

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) by 134.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 6,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 11,918 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 5,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $105.54. About 2.42 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors bought 5,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The hedge fund held 170,935 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32 million, up from 165,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $47.51. About 11.03M shares traded or 4.08% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher Cap LP holds 0.4% or 40,063 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% or 21,389 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0% or 7,600 shares in its portfolio. Fil Limited stated it has 363 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisory has 0.01% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Ardevora Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 299,526 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 0.1% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 6,138 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 106,487 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 146,035 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.09% or 1.05 million shares. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 192 shares or 0% of the stock. Ajo Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 19,151 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.62 million activity. BURGHER CEDRIC W. also bought $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Batchelder Eugene L.. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought 10,000 shares worth $482,200. 15,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $724,200 were bought by Brown Oscar K. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. On Tuesday, June 11 the insider Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650.

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Cl A (BRKA) by 1 shares to 15 shares, valued at $4.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 226,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,430 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Credit Allocation In (BTZ).

