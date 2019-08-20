Xilinx (XLNX) Stake Has Boosted by Shannon River Fund Management Llc; Steinberg Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Arch Cap Group LTD (ACGL) by $794,752

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd (ACGL) by 11.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 24,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The hedge fund held 183,487 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, down from 208,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Arch Cap Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $40.07. About 721,660 shares traded. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has risen 27.52% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ACGL News: 14/05/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Names François Morin Executive Vice President And Chief Financial Officer; 09/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP REPORTS PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING OF; 13/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dorman Products, Arch Capital Group, Acacia Communications,; 13/03/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Confirms Participation in Freddie Mac’s New Mortgage Pilot Program; 22/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD ACGL.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 09/03/2018 – Arch Capital Public Offering Price Is $88.55 a for an Aggregate Public Offering Price of $502.45M; 01/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $61.24, EST. $62.36; 01/05/2018 – Arch Capital 1Q Operating Income $1.69/Share; 13/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL TO TAKE PART IN FREDDIE MAC MORTGAGE PILOT PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – ARCH REINSURANCE IN REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH CATALINA

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 43.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 54,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The hedge fund held 180,172 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.84M, up from 125,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $106.91. About 2.32 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold ACGL shares while 89 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 319.85 million shares or 0.99% more from 316.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank National Association Oh invested in 0.01% or 27,350 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Ameriprise Inc owns 73,799 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% or 117,100 shares in its portfolio. Northern reported 2.83M shares. Systematic Financial LP has invested 0.01% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Envestnet Asset Management holds 0.01% or 146,986 shares in its portfolio. State Street accumulated 0.03% or 9.92 million shares. 6.12 million are held by Fmr Limited Com. Pitcairn holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) for 8,888 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Parkwood Limited Liability holds 1.39% or 219,265 shares in its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs stated it has 8,553 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn has 9.32 million shares. Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.01% or 968,674 shares.

More notable recent Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) Announces John Pasquesi to Succeed Constantine Iordanou as Chairman – StreetInsider.com” on March 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq (NDAQ) Completes Divestiture of BWise to SAI Global – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Arch Capital Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Arch Capital Group (ACGL) a Good Value Investor Pick? – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.