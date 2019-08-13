Xilinx (XLNX) Shares Declined While Sensato Investors Has Boosted Its Holding; Sprouts Fmrs Mkt (SFM) Holder Granite Investment Partners Lifted Position

Sensato Investors Llc increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 170.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc bought 58,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 92,051 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67 million, up from 34,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $103.18. About 2.18M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (SFM) by 133.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 38,361 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.48% . The institutional investor held 67,109 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, up from 28,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $17.54. About 1.40 million shares traded. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has declined 20.18% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SFM News: 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of COMM 2014-CCRE19; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 27/03/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, AMENDS & EXPANDS CREDIT LINE; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 2.7%; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market 1Q Net $66.6M; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Hasd Seen 2018 Sales Growth 11.5% to 12.5%; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH 1.5% TO 2.5%; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR EPS; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Backs 2018 Capex $165M-$170M; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts ended Amazon Prime Now delivery partnership on May 1

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06M and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 14,801 shares to 308,365 shares, valued at $17.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 21,623 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,387 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold SFM shares while 84 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 109.69 million shares or 6.43% less from 117.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital holds 0.01% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) or 58,558 shares. Cap Fund owns 55,972 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Ls Invest Limited Liability Corp invested in 6,796 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Vident Advisory Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Daiwa Sb Invests Ltd holds 0.73% or 171,908 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 262,121 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings Sa holds 0.09% or 515,677 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, a New Mexico-based fund reported 25,700 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability holds 0% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) or 45 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Agf invested in 59,877 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tower Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) for 13,559 shares.

Sensato Investors Llc, which manages about $3.62 billion and $357.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 38,036 shares to 126,960 shares, valued at $9.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 7,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,100 shares, and cut its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).