Xilinx (XLNX) Shares Declined While Saturna Capital Raised Holding; Jefferies Group Has Lifted Its Zendesk (ZEN) Position by $1.74 Million

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Xilinx (XLNX) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 613,385 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.77M, up from 605,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Xilinx for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $102.58. About 1.26M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx Reports Record Annual And Quarterly Revenues

Jefferies Group Llc increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 448.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc bought 20,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, up from 4,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $79.2. About 490,187 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 24/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 10/05/2018 – Zendesk to Hold Annual Analyst & Investor Day on May 17, 2018; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK, REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M OF 0.25%; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2018 Rev $565M-$572M; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$138M; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 29/05/2018 – Zendesk Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center; 22/03/2018 – Research Links Employee Volunteering With Happier Customers; 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $12.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 16,265 shares to 35,839 shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Hawaiian Inc by 24,233 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,700 shares, and cut its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (Call) (NYSE:MMC).

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98B and $3.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,080 shares to 482,049 shares, valued at $128.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Class B (NYSE:UPS) by 5,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,831 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Class B (NYSE:NKE).