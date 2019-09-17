Xilinx (XLNX) Shares Declined While Puzo Michael J Has Trimmed Its Position by $345,618; Cortland Advisers Has Increased Holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 59.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 169,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 452,137 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.94M, up from 282,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $66.58. About 817,849 shares traded or 6.09% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 20/04/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 4/20/2018; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 02/05/2018 – MMP CONSIDERING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINAL

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Xilinx (XLNX) by 5.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 2,954 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 51,348 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.06M, down from 54,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Xilinx for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $104.28. About 1.52 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.88 million for 28.03 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $269.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 6,692 shares to 37,893 shares, valued at $5.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 4,787 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 63 investors sold XLNX shares while 234 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 209.45 million shares or 1.17% more from 207.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Of Nevada accumulated 5,371 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 91,399 shares. South Dakota Inv Council accumulated 9,800 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Legal & General Gp Pcl reported 0.12% stake. Sei Investments owns 195,823 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.04% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Provise Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Co, Florida-based fund reported 4,055 shares. Ashfield Capital Prtnrs Ltd Com owns 16,539 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd accumulated 171 shares. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0.77% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 4,537 shares. Susquehanna Intl Gru Llp owns 805,719 shares. Northstar Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 135,007 shares. Jpmorgan Chase owns 5.36M shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Marathon Asset Mngmt Llp has invested 0.2% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cash Dividend On The Way From Xilinx (XLNX) – Nasdaq” on February 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Xilinx, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:XLNX) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Time to Buy the Drop in This 5G Stock – The Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Xilinx (XLNX) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold MMP shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 5.03% less from 147.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beach Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 48,272 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss owns 23,967 shares. Altavista Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Rothschild Invest Corporation Il stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Van Eck Associates stated it has 12,629 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Whitnell And stated it has 0.47% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Connecticut-based Hartford Financial has invested 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Eagle Ridge Inv holds 11,851 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 508,693 are owned by Fairview Cap Inv Mgmt Lc. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 4,666 shares. Advisory accumulated 3.25 million shares. Beaumont Fin Ptnrs Limited Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,814 shares. Cutter Brokerage Incorporated invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Shares of DCP Midstream Fell 17.5% in August – The Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Magellan Midstream: Profitable Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Noble Midstream and Greenfield Midstream Provide Black Diamond Gathering Commercial Update – Business Wire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Magellan Midstream Partners: Creditors And Equity Holders Are Happy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MLP Monthly Report: September 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $336,414 activity.

Cortland Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Republic Bank/Ca (NYSE:FRC) by 89,370 shares to 535,189 shares, valued at $52.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 92,342 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 554,563 shares, and cut its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (NYSE:D).