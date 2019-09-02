Xilinx (XLNX) Shares Declined While Hl Financial Services Has Cut Holding; Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has Cut Graco (GGG) Holding by $1.69 Million as Stock Value Declined

Hl Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 24.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc sold 9,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 30,523 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87M, down from 40,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $104.06. About 1.94M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Graco (GGG) by 49.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 34,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.95% . The institutional investor held 34,857 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, down from 69,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Graco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $45.57. About 359,567 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 5.93% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.93% the S&P500.

Analysts await Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 4.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.5 per share. GGG’s profit will be $85.27 million for 21.91 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Graco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36 billion and $3.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greif A (NYSE:GEF) by 19,934 shares to 115,537 shares, valued at $4.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 169,158 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vedanta Adr.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.92 million for 27.97 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.