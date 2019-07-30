Xilinx (XLNX) Shares Declined While Castleark Management Has Trimmed Stake by $3.27 Million; Birchview Capital LP Lifted Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Holding by $330,000 as Stock Price Declined

Castleark Management Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 55.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc sold 25,991 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,453 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59M, down from 46,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $120.15. About 1.00 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Xilinx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLNX); 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 69% TO 71% FOR JUNE QUARTER; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: June Quarter Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Approximately 10% -14%; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M; 26/03/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft

Birchview Capital Lp increased its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $664,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Myriad Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.15B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $29.34. About 189,740 shares traded. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 23.00% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 08/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics Sees FY18 EPS $1.87-EPS $1.89; 23/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 08/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics 3Q Adj EPS 31c; 12/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: SFIX, X, TLYS & MYGN; 28/05/2018 – $MYGN Myriad Genetics to Acquire genetic screening co @Counsyl for $375M; 07/05/2018 – MYRIAD SAW 30% MORE LIKELY TREATMENT RESPONSE WITH GENESIGHT; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Myriad Genetics, Inc. Investors (MYGN); 26/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. — MYGN; 12/03/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS – SUBPOENA REQUESTED CO PRODUCE DOCUMENTS RELATED TO BILLING TO GOVT-FUNDED HEALTHCARE PROGRAMS FOR HEREDITARY CANCER TESTING; 27/04/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Myriad Genetics, Inc

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $237.46M for 31.95 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scout Invests accumulated 541,404 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt invested in 133,387 shares or 1.37% of the stock. Mai Cap Mngmt owns 113,445 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. 64,476 are owned by Chicago Equity Ltd. Keybank National Association Oh reported 56,557 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.07% or 72,971 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 148,091 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Pa accumulated 2,132 shares. Norinchukin Comml Bank The stated it has 49,604 shares. Barclays Plc has 1.54M shares. Pinnacle Associates has 1,934 shares. Swedbank holds 0.53% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) or 881,432 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs has invested 0% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Goelzer Mgmt invested in 0.05% or 4,404 shares. 344,416 were accumulated by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale.

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $2.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 17,305 shares to 68,415 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 205,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 420,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).