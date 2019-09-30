Xilinx (XLNX) Shares Declined While Cambridge Trust Company Has Trimmed Its Stake by $5.21 Million; Highline Capital Management Trimmed Its Take (TTWO) Position by $8.93 Million; Share Price Rose

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc sold 79,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 567,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.38M, down from 646,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $125.2. About 545,424 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 06/04/2018 – The firm’s analyst, Michael Olson, said Take-Two’s core gamer demographic is much older than the average “Fortnite” player; 24/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $2.5 BLN TO $2.6 BLN; 27/04/2018 – Giant Food and Wizards District Gaming Announce Partnership; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q EPS 77c; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 NET BOOKINGS TO RANGE FROM $2.67 BLN TO $2.77 BLN; 17/05/2018 – TAKE TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $126; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Rev $345M-$395M; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row

Cambridge Trust Company decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 20.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company sold 44,521 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 170,555 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.11 million, down from 215,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $95.99. About 1.61 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx Reports Record Annual And Quarterly Revenues; 21/04/2018 – DJ Xilinx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLNX); 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q NET REV. $672.9M, EST. $650.3M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 63 investors sold XLNX shares while 234 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 209.45 million shares or 1.17% more from 207.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 842,800 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Moreover, Eqis Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). 51,169 are owned by Gam Hldgs Ag. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability accumulated 0.03% or 2,260 shares. Ubs Asset Americas owns 1.10M shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc owns 0% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 113 shares. Renaissance Ltd Company accumulated 91,005 shares. First Republic Mngmt Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Fred Alger has 0.03% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 130,629 shares or 0% of the stock. Marathon Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.2% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 131,020 shares. Moreover, Pub Sector Pension Board has 0.11% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 118,589 shares. Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora holds 500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Assetmark stated it has 0% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Klingenstein Fields & Ltd has invested 0.09% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,095 shares to 99,775 shares, valued at $20.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 16,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,582 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.87M for 25.80 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold TTWO shares while 153 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 98.29 million shares or 0.94% less from 99.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Asset Management has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Quebec – Canada-based Van Berkom And Assocs has invested 0.04% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Amp Capital Invsts Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg holds 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) or 2,978 shares. 641,961 are held by Legal General Group Inc Public Limited. Bp Public Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 11,500 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al reported 78,988 shares stake. Carroll Fincl Associate holds 124 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 5,011 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 16,553 shares. Act Ii Mgmt LP reported 51,200 shares. Amer Group Inc owns 44,934 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Saturna Corp has 0.03% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Highland Capital Management Lc invested in 11,035 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Oak Ridge Limited Liability Com reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).