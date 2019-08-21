Xilinx (XLNX) Shareholder Zweig-Dimenna Associates Trimmed Position as Market Value Declined; Oaktree Capital Management LP Holding in Icici Bank LTD (IBN) Lifted by $9.98 Million as Stock Rose

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 84.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 85,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The hedge fund held 15,909 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, down from 101,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $106.04. About 500,160 shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Icici Bank Ltd (IBN) by 9.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 906,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 10.31M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.19M, up from 9.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Icici Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.41. About 934,435 shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 15/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Found no ‘quid pro quo’ in ICICI loans to Videocon 2 years ago: RBI docs; 07/05/2018 – Correct: ICICI Bank 4Q Consolidated Net Profit INR11.41 Bln vs. INR20.82 Bln a Year Earlier; 12/04/2018 – BRIEF-India’s SEBI Initiates Probe Into Alleged Corporate Governance Breaches At ICICI Bank – ET Now Citing; 06/05/2018 – ET News Updates: ICICI Bank board to meet tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Indian Express: Govt nominee absent at ICICI board meeting: ‘Conscious move to not oppose or endorse the management’; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK – BOARD MEETING-OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK 4Q INTEREST EXPENSE 82.4B RUPEES; 25/03/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL BUYS 7.60% OF SV CREDITLINE; 25/04/2018 – ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIL.NS – MARCH QTR NET PREMIUM EARNED 19.07 BLN RUPEES VS 15.98 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 16/05/2018 – BTVI: I-T department quizzes Venugopal Dhoot in ICICI loan case

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 426,815 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. One Capital Ltd holds 0.49% or 21,575 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk reported 241,612 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Moreover, Reynders Mcveigh Management Ltd Co has 2.38% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Coldstream Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.12% or 10,484 shares. Mathes Comm Incorporated accumulated 23,485 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De reported 2.84 million shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa reported 0.01% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Cypress Asset Management Inc Tx reported 18,807 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. 65,986 are held by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. First Merchants reported 0.84% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Financial Services Corp has 105 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zweig holds 15,909 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 294,191 shares.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $237.44M for 28.20 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $898.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 98,398 shares to 193,379 shares, valued at $22.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 83,627 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,907 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).