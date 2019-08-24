Xilinx (XLNX) Shareholder Westpac Banking Lowered Its Holding; Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Stock Price Rose While Pacad Investment LTD Lowered Position by $514,679

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 8.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 6,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 72,754 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22 billion, down from 79,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $100.97. About 4.08 million shares traded or 25.82% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q NET REV. $672.9M, EST. $650.3M; 09/05/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : NOMURA RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM REDUCE; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.64; 02/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx Reports Record Annual And Quarterly Revenues; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs

Pacad Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) by 59.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd sold 7,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.75% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $355,000, down from 12,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Akamai Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $86.99. About 896,836 shares traded. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 17.05% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 30/04/2018 – AKAMAI SEES YR ADJ. EPS $3.15-$3.25, SAW $2.90-$3.00; 30/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies 1Q EPS 31c; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY ABOUT $417M TO ABOUT $750M; 05/03/2018 Akamai Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 13; 02/04/2018 – Limelight Networks and Akamai Technologies Settle All Outstanding Legal Disputes; 14/05/2018 – Akamai Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – CHAIRMAN OF BOARD GEORGE CONRADES ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT; 27/03/2018 – Akamai Chairman Conrades to Retire in June After 20 Years; 02/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS & AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES SETTLE ALL OUTSTANDING; 17/05/2018 – Akamai Announces Akamai Connector, a New Integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) or 74,130 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,763 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Greenleaf has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). King Luther Mgmt owns 190,626 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Llc owns 0.33% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 243,374 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc reported 1,163 shares. Bessemer Limited Liability Company owns 2,050 shares. Kentucky-based Central Fincl Bank Tru has invested 0.02% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Congress Asset Management Ma invested in 686,676 shares or 1.14% of the stock. Enterprise Fin Svcs Corporation holds 0% or 105 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 28,225 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Royal State Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 334,761 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Llc invested 0.43% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Gulf Intl Fincl Bank (Uk) owns 0.14% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 61,942 shares. France-based Fund Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $237.45 million for 26.85 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 4,625 shares to 50,432 shares, valued at $3.45 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 88,639 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,105 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $747.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 7,372 shares to 19,417 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 4,128 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Smith A O Corp (NYSE:AOS).