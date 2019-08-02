Xilinx (XLNX) Shareholder Tower Bridge Advisors Has Cut Its Holding as Share Value Declined; Autodesk (ADSK) Holder Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Stake as Market Value Declined

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 4.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 2,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 58,532 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.12M, down from 61,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $153.47. About 2.68 million shares traded or 60.65% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 15/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 11/04/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $145; 17/05/2018 – Autodesk Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 22/05/2018 – Autodesk Inc expected to post earnings of 3 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 05/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Apr 10; 16/04/2018 – Autodesk: Michael L. Mark Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 29/05/2018 – ORDERFOX.com and Autodesk — A Collaboration Increasing Benefits to New and Existing Users; 21/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $169 FROM $162; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 3C; 01/05/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Financial Results Conference Call

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 0.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors sold 55 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $824.14 million, down from 6,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $113.46. About 5.34M shares traded or 40.53% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 17/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 26/03/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Industry’s First 3U VPX Solution to Feature new Xilinx RF System-on-Chip Technology; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q EPS 64C, EST. 65C; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 69% TO 71% FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: June Quarter Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Approximately 10% -14%; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4.

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11B and $861.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9 shares to 866 shares, valued at $1.54B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Company (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $237.45M for 30.18 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.47 million for 116.27 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

