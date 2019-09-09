Xilinx (XLNX) Shareholder Swiss National Bank Has Boosted Holding; Claar Advisors Lifted Position in Air Prods & Chems (APD) by $1.90 Million as Share Price Rose

Claar Advisors Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.10 million, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $225.59. About 822,853 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 28/03/2018 – Air Products Granted Investment License for New Industrial Gases Technology Center Serving Saudi Arabia, Middle East; 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY; 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS CLOSED TODAY ON $1.3B LU-AN SYNGAS JV PROJECT; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex; 10/04/2018 – It’s a Gas! Praxair, Air Products Lead in Top U.S. Gas Plant Kickoffs of 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 21,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 844,584 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $107.09 million, up from 822,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $105.94. About 2.65M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 69% TO 71% FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.64; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q NET REV. $672.9M, EST. $650.3M; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog

Claar Advisors Llc, which manages about $367.72 million and $207.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 136,788 shares to 54,554 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dana Advisors stated it has 57,603 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Sterling Cap Mngmt owns 59,456 shares. Moreover, Barbara Oil Company has 0.45% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 1,127 are owned by Cls Invs Limited Liability. Richard C Young & Ltd accumulated 35,315 shares. Csu Producer Resources accumulated 7.51% or 9,760 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 143,563 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel has 3,620 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Scholtz & Ltd Com reported 2.66% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Cap Innovations holds 1.98% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 3,985 shares. Dumont Blake Inv Llc invested in 0.58% or 7,171 shares. Perigon Wealth Llc invested in 1,200 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Arcadia Investment Mngmt Corporation Mi holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 22,655 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Com holds 54,916 shares. Moreover, Monarch Mngmt Incorporated has 0.33% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 4,716 shares.

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 18,600 shares to 967,800 shares, valued at $41.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 64,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 279,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 4,719 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt owns 1.05 million shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. The Washington-based Cornerstone has invested 0% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Swiss Natl Bank reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Bb&T has 0.05% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 20,842 shares. Commerce Bancorporation holds 0.04% or 28,734 shares. 72,754 are owned by Westpac Bk. Panagora Asset Management invested in 0.08% or 148,091 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership invested 0.04% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.16% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Herald Limited invested 0.61% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Colony Group Inc Limited Liability stated it has 5,874 shares. Nebraska-based Farmers & Merchants Invs has invested 0.88% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Pathstone Family Office Lc stated it has 120 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.63 million shares or 0.24% of its portfolio.