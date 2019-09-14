Xilinx (XLNX) Shareholder Shannon River Fund Management Has Lowered Holding by $5.85 Million as Market Value Declined; Associated Banc (ASB) Market Value Declined While Heartland Advisors Cut by $1.54 Million Its Stake

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Associated Banc Corp (ASB) by 13.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 73,289 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 464,219 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.81M, down from 537,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Associated Banc Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.37. About 1.11M shares traded or 1.01% up from the average. Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has declined 21.06% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ASB News: 01/05/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp To Acquire Anderson Insurance & Investment Agency, Inc; 23/04/2018 – DJ Associated Banc-Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASB); 24/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP ASB.N – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IS IN ADDITION TO AUTHORITY REMAINING UNDER PREVIOUS PROGRAM; 19/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $210 MLN INCREASED $30 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Associated Bank offers Milwaukee Brewers fans the “Home Crew Advantage”; 01/05/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp: Terms of Transaction Not Disclosed

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 27.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 50,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The hedge fund held 130,132 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.35M, down from 180,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $105.24. About 1.37 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atn Intl Inc by 70,681 shares to 128,855 shares, valued at $7.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.08 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. ASB’s profit will be $76.21 million for 10.84 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Associated Banc-Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.18 in 2019Q1.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $629.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chaserg Technlgy Acquisitn C by 52,000 shares to 628,400 shares, valued at $6.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.88 million for 28.29 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.