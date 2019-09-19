Xilinx (XLNX) Shareholder Shannon River Fund Management Has Cut Its Holding as Market Value Declined; As 3M Co (MMM) Share Price Declined, Evermay Wealth Management Has Lowered Holding

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 27.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 50,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The hedge fund held 130,132 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.35 million, down from 180,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $104.46. About 819,000 shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

Evermay Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evermay Wealth Management Llc sold 1,899 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 2,750 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $477,000, down from 4,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evermay Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $168.36. About 776,479 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – PAVILLON: 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EXEC DIRECTOR, CEO; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers; 18/04/2018 – S. Korea 3M Koribor Yield at 1.65% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Inge Thulin Appointed 3M Executive Chmn; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.79 BLN RUPEES VS 6.48 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 30/05/2018 – HOULIHAN LOKEY REPORTS 3M-SHARE SECONDARY BY SELLING HOLDERS

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.44 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Bancorporation invested in 209,394 shares or 0.29% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Weik Management has invested 1.23% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). The Wisconsin-based North Star Asset Mgmt has invested 0.46% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Braun Stacey Associate Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 7,230 shares. Neumann Cap Ltd reported 6,536 shares stake. Illinois-based Hightower Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.27% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 563,673 are owned by Td Asset Management. Salem Invest Counselors Incorporated invested in 1.48% or 92,871 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 270,383 shares. Wharton Business Group Limited Co has 2,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Summit Financial Strategies invested in 1,252 shares. Hutchinson Capital Mgmt Ca has invested 0.06% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.15% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Franklin Street Advisors Nc has 1,731 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Wesbanco Comml Bank accumulated 98,100 shares.

Evermay Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $343.58M and $360.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 24,485 shares to 703,279 shares, valued at $35.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Sell Right Now – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Checking In On Our Dividend Growth Portfolios In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 30 – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Can 3Mâ€™s Healthcare Segment Make Up For Weak Industrial Revenues In 2019? – Forbes” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is 3M (MMM) Down 12.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.88M for 28.08 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should We Expect From Xilinx, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:XLNX) Earnings Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Xilinx, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:XLNX) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Xilinx, Norfolk Southern and Iqvia Holdings – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Xilinx (XLNX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Xilinx -1.4% as KeyBanc cuts targets on cloud FPGA delay – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.