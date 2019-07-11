Xilinx (XLNX) Shareholder Scout Investments Raised Position by $2.83 Million; Amg National Trust Bank Boosted Holding in Hormel (HRL)

Amg National Trust Bank increased its stake in Hormel (HRL) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank bought 38,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 700,584 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.36 million, up from 662,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Hormel for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $41.3. About 1.51M shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 9.65% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 30/04/2018 – Hormel Foods Corporation Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Group VP of Specialty Foods Kremin to Retire; 26/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION RECALLS CANNED PORK AND CHICKEN PRODUCTS DUE TO POSSIBLE FOREIGN MATTER CONTAMINATION; 26/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Hormel may step into $600M contest for Chinese condiment company Jiahao; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE VOLUME DOWN 3%; 21/03/2018 – Hormel Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Hormel Is Said to Mull Bid for $600 Million Chinese Wasabi Maker; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED AT $1.81 TO $1.95 PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Backs 2018 EPS $1.81-EPS $1.95; 26/05/2018 – USDA: Hormel Foods Recalls Canned Pork, Chicken Products

Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) by 4.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 22,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 541,404 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.65 million, up from 518,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $117.49. About 2.06 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Operating Expenses Are Expected to Be Approximately $260 Million; 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology; 26/03/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx Reports Record Annual And Quarterly Revenues; 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 69% TO 71% FOR JUNE QUARTER; 09/05/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : NOMURA RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM REDUCE; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil reported 0% stake. The Massachusetts-based Cohen Lawrence B has invested 0.56% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Stifel Fin Corp invested 0.01% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Zweig invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Trexquant Ltd Partnership holds 0.28% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) or 31,520 shares. Moreover, Wespac Advisors Llc has 0.52% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). King Luther Capital Management Corporation stated it has 190,626 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Ltd Llc, Connecticut-based fund reported 7,334 shares. Scotia Inc holds 16,665 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hwg Holdings Lp stated it has 3 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Company reported 21,802 shares. First Midwest State Bank Division reported 1,774 shares stake. Klingenstein Fields Ltd Liability Company accumulated 14,000 shares. Schaper Benz Wise Counsel Inc Wi invested in 100,096 shares or 1.65% of the stock. Advsrs Preferred Llc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Semiconductor Shares Are Rallying After Micron’s Latest Move – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “StockBeat – Broadcom’s Gloomy Outlook Wrecks Chip Stocks – Yahoo News” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: XLNX, WDC – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bull of the Day: Xilinx (XLNX) – Nasdaq” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7953.88 up 108.86 points – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17B and $4.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) by 210,192 shares to 335,636 shares, valued at $46.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wal (WMMVY) by 17,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 593,693 shares, and cut its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP).

More notable recent Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Next 10 Months – Yahoo Finance” on February 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hormel Foods – Valuation Now Unreasonable – Seeking Alpha” published on November 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hormel’s Earnings Prove Why It’s Better Than Its Rivals – Seeking Alpha” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How Safe Is Hormel Foods’ Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 24, 2019.