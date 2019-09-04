Xilinx (XLNX) Shareholder One Capital Management Lowered Stake; As Lg Display Co LTD (LPL) Share Price Declined, Lmr Partners Llp Decreased Holding by $12.40 Million

One Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 36.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc sold 12,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 21,575 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, down from 34,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $102.12. About 785,350 shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q NET REV. $672.9M, EST. $650.3M; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications

Lmr Partners Llp decreased its stake in Lg Display Co Ltd (LPL) by 77.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp sold 1.55M shares as the company’s stock declined 27.87% . The institutional investor held 453,021 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89M, down from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Lg Display Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.99. About 154,913 shares traded. LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) has declined 35.58% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.58% the S&P500. Some Historical LPL News: 24/04/2018 – LG DISPLAY SAYS EXPECTS 2018 CAPEX TO BE LOWER THAN PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF 9 TRLN WON; 24/04/2018 – LG DISPLAY SAYS PANEL SHIPMENTS EXPECTED TO GROW STARTING FROM THE SECOND QUARTER; 24/04/2018 – LG Display 1Q Loss KRW48.98B Vs Net KRW679.50B; 24/04/2018 – S.Korea’s LG Display looks up after posting first loss in 6 yrs; 08/05/2018 – LG Display says beefs up Google tie-up, but denies got $930 mln investment; 24/04/2018 – LG Display reports first quarterly loss since 2016; 20/04/2018 – Captivate: Sources: Apple’s efforts to reduce its dependence on Samsung and line up LG Display as a second supplier for its iP; 24/04/2018 – LG Display Surprise Loss Points to TV Challenge, iPhone Struggle; 08/05/2018 – LG DISPLAY DENIES MEDIA REPORTS THAT IT HAS RECEIVED DIRECT INVESTMENT WORTH 1 TRLN WON FROM GOOGLE; 08/05/2018 – LG DISPLAY SAYS STRENGTHENING STRATEGIC ALLIANCE WITH GOOGLE

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36M and $562.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 22,379 shares to 245,800 shares, valued at $14.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWC) by 10,216 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.08% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Piedmont Investment Advsrs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 22,557 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.07% or 55,195 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada owns 0.02% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 334,761 shares. American Century holds 0.27% or 2.11 million shares. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has invested 0.19% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Illinois-based One Trading LP has invested 0.01% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Pictet Asset Mngmt holds 1.09 million shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated reported 19,568 shares. Apriem Advsr reported 2,280 shares stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust holds 241,612 shares. Sei Invs holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 211,493 shares. Advisory holds 0.01% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) or 4,738 shares. Profund Lc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 33,602 shares. Cap Fund Sa stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.92M for 27.45 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $1.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 65,620 shares to 72,700 shares, valued at $6.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 34,629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,884 shares, and has risen its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP).

Analysts await LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) to report earnings on November, 13. After $-0.66 actual earnings per share reported by LG Display Co., Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.12% EPS growth.