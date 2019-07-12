Xilinx (XLNX) Shareholder Oak Associates LTD Has Decreased Position by $2.00 Million as Valuation Declined; Principal Financial Group Stake In Mettler Toledo International (MTD) Was Lifted

Principal Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Mettler Toledo International (MTD) by 0.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc bought 1,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 473,790 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $342.55M, up from 472,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Mettler Toledo International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $13.86 during the last trading session, reaching $840.21. About 73,218 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 26.40% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500.

Oak Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd sold 15,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 611,870 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.58 million, down from 627,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Xilinx Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $119.67. About 710,433 shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold MTD shares while 161 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 22.75 million shares or 13.84% less from 26.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Rech Advisors owns 993 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Lc holds 4,452 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.01% or 2,096 shares. Decatur Capital Mgmt Inc owns 11,225 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 52,075 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 36,632 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys has 1,450 shares. Ftb reported 20 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Llc owns 2,998 shares. Westpac Bk holds 0% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) or 1,892 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 5,702 shares. Everence Management Incorporated owns 600 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Bamco owns 540,358 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab owns 52,899 shares. Fulton Bank Na has invested 0.02% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 9 sales for $60.25 million activity. Chu Wah-Hui sold $255,744 worth of stock. SPOERRY ROBERT F had sold 23,175 shares worth $15.41M. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider MAERKI HANS ULRICH sold $4.78 million. 670 shares were sold by Vadala Shawn, worth $448,900. Another trade for 1,100 shares valued at $735,900 was made by SALICE THOMAS P on Tuesday, February 12. The insider FILLIOL OLIVER A sold $22.59 million.

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 116,871 shares to 7.13M shares, valued at $382.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 39,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09 million shares, and cut its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 27.03% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.74 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $235.95M for 31.83 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 0.02% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 334,761 shares. Renaissance Grp Limited, Kentucky-based fund reported 241,814 shares. Archford Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 171 shares. The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Frontier Cap Mngmt Co Llc holds 867,738 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.27% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Ltd owns 10,000 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 22,500 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, Germany-based fund reported 9,811 shares. Cwm Lc reported 0% stake. Fred Alger Management owns 117,120 shares. 1.44M are owned by Goldman Sachs. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 8,587 shares. Ameriprise Finance, Minnesota-based fund reported 161,747 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.12% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01B and $1.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologs (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 34,535 shares to 51,375 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 38,684 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,093 shares, and has risen its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

