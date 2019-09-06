Xilinx (XLNX) Shareholder North Star Asset Management Decreased Its Holding by $686,700; Mastrapasqua Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) by $409,409

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Xilinx (XLNX) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc sold 5,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 133,387 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.91 million, down from 138,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Xilinx for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $107.06. About 783,550 shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Gross Margin Is Expected to Be 69% to 71%; 02/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology; 26/03/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 25.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 4,499 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 22,089 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, up from 17,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $82.28. About 91,858 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 40 ENGINEERS WORKING ON BOEING `797′ CONCEPTS; 02/05/2018 – SPR: 737 COSTS GREW ON OVERTIME, EXPEDITED FREIGHT SHIPPING; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q Net $125M; 10/04/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Joint Venture Specializes in Composite Components Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul; 30/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Inc. Announces Expiration and Results of its Cash Tender Offer for Any and All of its Outstanding 5¼% Senio; 16/04/2018 – DARSANA CAPITAL PARTNERS LP REPORTS 5.23 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS 1Q EPS $1.10, EST. $1.36; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Close to Buying Asco Industries for $650M; 25/04/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Raises Dividend to 12c; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT EXPECTS TO BE BACK ON SCHEDULE FOR 737 BY JUNE: CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Holdings Ag holds 0.02% or 4,301 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 22,823 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 12 were reported by Plante Moran Advisors Limited Liability. Mai Mngmt holds 0.03% or 7,000 shares. Two Sigma Secs Lc reported 5,469 shares. Carroll Incorporated invested in 150 shares or 0% of the stock. Federated Pa invested in 161,787 shares. Piedmont Advisors accumulated 7,749 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Pathstone Family Office Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Gulf Bankshares (Uk) Ltd reported 25,300 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 325,891 shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 93,337 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) invested in 11,549 shares or 0.11% of the stock. United Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The South Dakota-based Dorsey And Whitney Tru Comm Lc has invested 0.09% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr has 16,869 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Chicago Equity Limited Liability Company has 0.32% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Natixis Ltd Partnership holds 0.18% or 162,598 shares in its portfolio. Notis holds 1.44% or 23,562 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Florida-based Jaffetilchin Invest Partners Ltd Llc has invested 0.17% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt Inc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 16,410 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc owns 1,119 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 1.05 million shares. Ardevora Asset Llp holds 299,526 shares. Us Comml Bank De holds 0.03% or 86,312 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Ltd Com has 336,581 shares. Asset One Ltd invested in 141,725 shares.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 23,605 shares to 740,228 shares, valued at $37.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 17,421 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,531 shares, and has risen its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.91M for 28.78 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.