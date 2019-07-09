Xilinx (XLNX) Shareholder Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Cut Its Holding by $104.33 Million; Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Holder Kennedy Capital Management Boosted Stake

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 74.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp sold 828,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.50% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 279,635 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.46M, down from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $115.93. About 1.43M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q EPS 64c; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 17/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Gross Margin Is Expected to Be 69% to 71%; 26/03/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.64; 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology; 02/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx Reports Record Annual And Quarterly Revenues

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 6,522 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 134,621 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.06M, up from 128,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wintrust Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $71.18. About 420,187 shares traded or 17.73% up from the average. Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) has declined 21.89% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.32% the S&P500. Some Historical WTFC News: 16/04/2018 – Wintrust Sees Profit, Revenue Boost In Latest Quarter; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Net Income, an Increase of 40% Over Prior Year; 02/05/2018 – WINTRUST FINL REPORTS PLANS TO BUY DELAWARE PLACE BANK; 02/05/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL: PLANS TO BUY DE PLACE BANK; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL 1Q NET REV. $310.8M, EST. $301.4M; 07/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.40, EST. $1.28; 22/04/2018 – DJ Wintrust Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTFC); 22/03/2018 WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP WTFC.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $93; 02/05/2018 – Wintrust to Buy Delaware Place Bank for $34M

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07B and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sea Ltd by 6.07 million shares to 7.79M shares, valued at $183.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Xilinx: 5G And The Huawei Ban – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Surges on Hopes for China Trade Deal and Lower Rates – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: XLNX, WDC – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Has Xilinx (XLNX) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “June Rally Resumes – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Corporation has invested 0.11% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd has invested 0.02% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Company reported 296 shares. Chevy Chase Tru invested in 211,138 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Parametric Port Associate Limited Com holds 0.09% or 845,940 shares. Budros Ruhlin And Roe reported 0.59% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Dorsey And Whitney Trust Communication Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) or 4,763 shares. Swedbank invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Synovus Finance Corporation owns 0% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 90 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt reported 31,725 shares. Group Inc One Trading Lp holds 0.01% or 14,533 shares. 16,682 are held by Bbva Compass Bancorporation. Tower Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 8,233 shares. Fenimore Asset Mgmt invested in 268,424 shares. Sageworth holds 0% or 29 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.74 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $235.95M for 30.83 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “WTFC: Insiders vs. Shorts – Nasdaq” on April 27, 2016, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Week of November 20th Options Trading For Wintrust Financial (WTFC) – Nasdaq” published on October 16, 2015, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Plans to Acquire Delaware Place Bank – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $570,119 activity. ZIDAR THOMAS P sold $252,863 worth of stock or 3,482 shares. LARSON DAVID L had sold 2,265 shares worth $164,552.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sm Energy Company (NYSE:SM) by 22,778 shares to 864,292 shares, valued at $15.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Audiocodes Ltd (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 296,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,392 shares, and cut its stake in Triumph Bancorp Inc.