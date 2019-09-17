Xilinx (XLNX) Shareholder Dearborn Partners Has Raised Its Stake by $758,979; As Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Stock Value Declined, Pentwater Capital Management LP Boosted by $54.75 Million Its Position

Dearborn Partners Llc increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc bought 6,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 201,422 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.75 million, up from 194,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $104.39. About 1.23M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.64; 17/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q EPS 64C, EST. 65C

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 360.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 414,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The hedge fund held 529,800 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.25M, up from 115,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $134.2. About 106,601 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 05/04/2018 – WABCO EXTENDS STRATEGIC COOPERATION PACT WITH SINOTRUK, A LEADI; 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC -; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS SAYS FIORONI WILL REPLACE ALEXANDER DE BOCK – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – Wabco: Awards Specify $502M in New Business Earmarked From 2018-2022 Inclusively; 03/05/2018 – WABCO Extends Long-Term Agreement For $100M; 29/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Haldex steps up investments under shadow of ownership stalemate; 19/04/2018 – WABCO SEES BUYING BACK UP TO $300M SHRS DURING 2018; 06/03/2018 WABCO Signs its Largest Ever Fleet Management Solutions Contract to Equip Girteka Logistics across Europe; 19/04/2018 – WABCO – PREPAYMENT TO TAKE PLACE APRIL 30; AMOUNT OF PREPAYMENT SHALL BE $500 MLN PRINCIPAL, WILL ALSO INCLUDE PAYMENT OF ACCRUED, UNPAID INTEREST; 09/03/2018 – WABCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28B and $9.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) by 85,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vereit Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold WBC shares while 104 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 43.07 million shares or 4.34% less from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 2.32 million shares. Creative Planning reported 5,403 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 5,090 shares. Voloridge Inv Mgmt reported 16,673 shares. Cwm Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 13 shares. Paloma Prtn Mngmt Co reported 0.11% stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 500 shares. 6,828 are held by Comml Bank Of Montreal Can. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg Inc reported 213,262 shares stake. Eaton Vance Management reported 4,375 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.02% or 1,854 shares in its portfolio. Next Fincl Grp reported 130 shares. Kellner Capital Ltd holds 2.91% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) or 49,100 shares. Shell Asset Management Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 9,453 shares. Daiwa Secs Group accumulated 1,859 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 63 investors sold XLNX shares while 234 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 209.45 million shares or 1.17% more from 207.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers, a Texas-based fund reported 2,542 shares. Alkeon Ltd accumulated 0.43% or 912,722 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust holds 0.11% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) or 825,584 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Corp has 410,975 shares. Rnc Capital Management Ltd Co reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Wells Fargo Mn reported 1.79 million shares. Scout Invests Incorporated accumulated 144,108 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Moreover, Daiwa Secs Grp Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx invested 0.98% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Moreover, First Personal Services has 0% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 20,162 shares. 2,320 are held by Capstone Invest Llc. Kj Harrison And Prtn Inc holds 0.11% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Fin Corp stated it has 0.02% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

