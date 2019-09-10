Xilinx (XLNX) Shareholder Dearborn Partners Cut Position; Cadian Capital Management LP Decreased Stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) by $84.58 Million

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 83,531 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 194,935 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.72 million, down from 278,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $105.51. About 1.73 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q NET REV. $672.9M, EST. $650.3M; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q EPS 64c; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M; 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.64; 23/05/2018 – Xilinx Analyst Day Plays Heavy on AI — Barron’s Blog

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) by 38.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 2.49 million shares as the company’s stock declined 23.25% . The hedge fund held 3.97 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.93M, down from 6.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $27.69. About 1.03M shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 24.87% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA Approves Portola Pharmaceuticals’ Andexxa®, First and Only Antidote for the Reversal of Factor Xa Inhibitors; 23/03/2018 – PORTOLA GOT NEGATIVE CHMP OPINION ON BETRIXABAN IN E.U; 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA APPROVES PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS’ ANDEXXA®, FIRST AND ONLY ANTIDOTE FOR THE REVERSAL OF FACTOR XA INHIBITORS; 03/05/2018 – $PTLA FDA Approves Andexxa; 12/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXCELLENT OR GOOD HEMOSTASIS ACHIEVED IN 83 PERCENT OF PATIENTS IN ANNEXA-4; 24/05/2018 – AGC Biologics Cleared for Commercial Manufacture of Portola’s FDA-Approved Andexxa®; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS AGAINST APPROVAL OF PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS’ PTLA.O DRUG FOR PREVENTING BLOOD CLOTS BETRIXIBAN; 24/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives $100M Milestone Payment From HealthCare Royalty Partners for FDA Approval of Andexxa; 04/04/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 23/03/2018 – PORTOLA PLANS TO APPEAL NEGATIVE OPINION ON BETRIXABAN IN E.U

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.92 million for 28.36 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jack Henry & Assoc Inc Com (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 7,734 shares to 147,172 shares, valued at $20.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Cl A (NYSE:ACN) by 4,238 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,091 shares, and has risen its stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O).

Analysts await Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.88 EPS, up 18.52% or $0.20 from last year’s $-1.08 per share. After $-0.92 actual EPS reported by Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.35% EPS growth.

