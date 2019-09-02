Xilinx (XLNX) Shareholder Ardevora Asset Management Llp Trimmed Stake as Valuation Declined; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Burt Wealth Advisors Has Cut Its Position

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 37.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors sold 292 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 492 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $876,000, down from 784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $867.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/05/2018 – Tech Today: Spotify Like Netflix, Warming to Roku, Amazon vs. Alibaba — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – Amazon should not be labeled a monopoly for being an effective retailer: Larry Summers; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Fashion: Slicing and Dicing the Assortment; 19/03/2018 – Supermarket Casualties Begin to Pile Up in Amazon-Fueled Battle; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon in talks to buy stake in India’s Future Retail – FactorDaily; 17/05/2018 – Walmart, Big Retail Chains Ride U.S. Economy as They Battle Amazon; 15/03/2018 – GUOGUANG ELECTRIC SAYS IT PAYS CLOSE ATTENTION TO THE MATTER AND WILL KEEP IN TOUCH WITH CUSTOMERS; 01/05/2018 – World-Renowned Economist, Professor Jerry Hausman, Joins Teikametrics as a Scientific Advisor to Democratize Retail for Amazon; 24/04/2018 – Amazon in talks to buy Evine Live TV-shopping channel, sources say

Ardevora Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 29.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp sold 122,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 299,526 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.98M, down from 422,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $104.06. About 1.94M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 23/05/2018 – Xilinx Analyst Day Plays Heavy on AI — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q EPS 64c; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q NET REV. $672.9M, EST. $650.3M; 26/03/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Xilinx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLNX); 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meridian Mgmt holds 1,835 shares. Addison Cap holds 873 shares. Tremblant Cap Grp Inc holds 4.61% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 44,756 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc reported 12,693 shares or 1.78% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 0.06% or 6,781 shares in its portfolio. De Burlo Gp Inc holds 2.54% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,064 shares. Milestone Grp holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 521 shares. Natixis reported 190,434 shares. Signature Invest Advsr Ltd Company has invested 2.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Neumann Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 384 shares. Destination Wealth has invested 0.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Epoch Incorporated invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Illinois-based North Star Invest has invested 0.4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Peregrine Asset Advisers owns 2,637 shares. D E Shaw And Communication holds 244,709 shares.

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81M and $221.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHP) by 19,042 shares to 242,746 shares, valued at $13.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO) by 17,972 shares in the quarter, for a total of 417,164 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.25B for 96.54 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $3.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 9,000 shares to 115,147 shares, valued at $28.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SBH) by 103,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.96M shares, and has risen its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR).

