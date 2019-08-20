Xilinx (XLNX) Share Price Declined While Patten & Patten Has Lowered Its Holding; Sva Plumb Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its 3M Co (MMM) Holding by $2.89 Million

Patten & Patten Inc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc sold 3,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 91,490 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.60 million, down from 95,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $105.1. About 3.15M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q NET REV. $672.9M, EST. $650.3M; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Gross Margin Is Expected to Be 69% to 71%

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 44.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc sold 13,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 17,222 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58 million, down from 31,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $161.03. About 1.70 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70; 24/04/2018 – 3M Trims High-End of Guidance Range — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q EPS 98C; 21/05/2018 – 3M NAMES GAYLE SCHUELLER CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL – ON MAY 15, COURT ISSUED OPINION IN PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LITIGATION FILED BY CO’S UNIT AGAINST 3M COMPANY REGARDING A 3M CONTRACT; 30/05/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event; 21/05/2018 – 3M SEES SOLID ECONOMY TO AID COMPANY: COO MIKE ROMAN; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals — Science is Underappreciated; 09/05/2018 – 3M: EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP FRANK LITTLE TO RETIRE JULY 1

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $911.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 2,036 shares to 12,527 shares, valued at $1.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Emergin Mkt (EEM) by 17,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation (VIG).

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Options Traders See Big Earnings Swings From XLNX, FFIV, CTXS Stocks – Schaeffers Research” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Xilinx Could Use a Resolution to the U.S.-China Trade Standoff – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Might Be Interested In Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “3 Analysts Lift Xilinix’s Price Target – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Google, Starbucks and T-Mobile Push S&P, Nasdaq to New Highs – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $237.45M for 27.95 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 13,533 shares to 43,721 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree U.S. Smallcap Earni (EES) by 78,276 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.54 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.