Xilinx (XLNX) Share Price Declined While Nikko Asset Management Americas Cut Its Position by $4.75 Million; Joho Capital Trimmed Its Stake in Cognex (CGNX) by $43.20 Million as Share Value Declined

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 19.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc sold 37,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 155,340 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.70M, down from 193,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $124.23. About 2.07 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 02/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 03/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Industry’s First 3U VPX Solution to Feature new Xilinx RF System-on-Chip Technology; 23/05/2018 – Xilinx Analyst Day Plays Heavy on AI — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q EPS 64C, EST. 65C; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications

Joho Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 31.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc sold 863,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.91 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.23M, down from 2.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $42.85. About 1.19 million shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 7.68% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 07/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C, EST. 20C; 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q REV. $169.6M, EST. $171.1M; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q EPS 21C; 10/05/2018 – lvanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 30/04/2018 – Cognex 1Q Rev $169.6M; 10/05/2018 – Ivanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 04/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – Cognex to Webcast Conference Presentations

Analysts await Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.32 per share. CGNX’s profit will be $41.17M for 44.64 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Cognex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.32% EPS growth.

