Xilinx (XLNX) Position Boosted by King Luther Capital Management Corp; Medtronic Plc (MDT) Shareholder Riverbridge Partners Has Lowered Holding

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought 12,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 190,626 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.17M, up from 178,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.54B market cap company. The stock increased 3.92% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $109.03. About 1.46 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M; 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Xilinx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLNX); 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Operating Expenses Are Expected to Be Approximately $260 Million; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 31.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 54,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The hedge fund held 119,553 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.89M, down from 173,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $102.14. About 1.38 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 09/04/2018 – CMA CONSIDERING PURCHASE BY MEDTRONIC OF SOME ASSETS OF ANIMAS; 07/05/2018 – Mike Weinstein to Join Medtronic as Senior Vice President of Strategy; 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA -MEDTRONIC HAS EXTENDED U.S., CANADIAN AND EUROPEAN CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH ARCA FOR ADDITIONAL YEAR TO APRIL 2019; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–5068P5242-SPINAL STIMULATOR- MEDTRONIC INC/NEUROLOGICAL DIV -; 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA & MEDTRONIC EXTEND GENCARO CLINICAL TRIAL PACT; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic: Current Forex Rates Would Cut FY19 Rev by $50M-$150M; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Restorative Therapies Rev $2.13B, Up 9%; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $5.10 TO $5.15; 06/05/2018 – CHINA EVERBRIGHT TO BUY LIFTECH STAKE FROM MEDTRONIC

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc by 4,627 shares to 157,823 shares, valued at $27.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 6,469 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,871 shares, and has risen its stake in Teladoc Health Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.63B for 21.64 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

More important recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “David Carlson Exits Medtronic, Trims Apple Holding – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Fool.com published article titled: “10 Biggest Medical Device Stocks – The Motley Fool”, Globenewswire.com published: “Medtronic Requests Approval of Non-Adjunctive Labeling from FDA – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) was released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Medtronic Partners with Viz.ai to Accelerate Adoption of New Artificial Intelligence Software in U.S. Stroke Centers – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93 billion and $13.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ:COLM) by 23,305 shares to 7,646 shares, valued at $797,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Domo Inc by 9,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,750 shares, and cut its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY).