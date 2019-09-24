Xilinx (XLNX) Market Value Declined While Shannon River Fund Management Has Trimmed Holding by $5.85 Million; Iridian Asset Management Boosted Its Position in Perrigo Co Plc (PRGO) by $407,443

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (PRGO) by 15.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc bought 8,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The hedge fund held 63,773 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.04M, up from 55,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Perrigo Co Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $54.25. About 692,169 shares traded. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 32.61% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR; 07/03/2018 – Perrigo Announces Final FDA Approval and Planned Launch for the Store Brand OTC Equivalent of Mucinex® DM Maximum Strength Ext; 08/05/2018 – Perrigo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC PRGO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.05 TO $5.45; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – UNIT ANTICIPATES LAWSUIT WILL TRIGGER A 30 MONTH STAY OF FDA APPROVAL OF PERRIGO’S AND TARO’S ANDAS; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S UNIT FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST PERRIGO, TARO FOR SERNIVO; 09/03/2018 – PERRIGO – EFFECTIVE MARCH 8, CO TERMINATED EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENTS & REPLACED THEM WITH A NEW SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING AND TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT; 07/03/2018 – PERRIGO FINAL FDA OK FOR EQUIV MUCINEX DM MAXIMUM ER TABLETS; 09/03/2018 – PERRIGO ENTERED $1B SR CREDIT LINE, EU350M TERM FACILITY; 06/04/2018 – lmpax Launches a Generic Version of Estrace® Cream (estradiol vaginal cream, USP, 0.01%)

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 27.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 50,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The hedge fund held 130,132 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.35 million, down from 180,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $96.12. About 3.10 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 63 investors sold XLNX shares while 234 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 209.45 million shares or 1.17% more from 207.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management reported 0.06% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Dorsey & Whitney Limited Liability Company holds 4,792 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Franklin Res holds 0.17% or 2.70 million shares. Jennison Associates Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.21% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Moreover, Next Century Growth Ltd Co has 0.14% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 9,424 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.04% stake. Central Bancshares And Company invested in 0.02% or 628 shares. 135,007 are held by Northstar Inv Advsr Ltd Llc. North Star Asset Inc holds 1.24% or 134,727 shares in its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 410,586 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Westfield Cap Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 248,888 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested in 15,429 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund holds 0.13% or 5,295 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg Sa holds 135,021 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Trustmark Financial Bank Trust Department owns 0% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 307 shares.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $629.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 565,976 shares to 1.52 million shares, valued at $49.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smartsheet Inc by 157,574 shares in the quarter, for a total of 353,143 shares, and has risen its stake in Comtech Telecommunications C (NASDAQ:CMTL).

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.88 million for 25.84 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52B and $6.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 224,268 shares to 762,648 shares, valued at $173.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 404,516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.50M shares, and cut its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH).