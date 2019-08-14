Xilinx (XLNX) Market Valuation Declined While Raging Capital Management Has Decreased Holding; As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Valuation Rose, Albert D Mason Has Decreased Its Position by $1.11 Million

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 37.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 6,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 11,753 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, down from 18,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $168.71. About 1.06 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 30/05/2018 – On the data front, ADP payrolls data are due at 8:15 a.m. ET while a second reading of first-quarter GDP will come out at 8.30 a.m. ET; 05/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 175 EUROS FROM 162 EUROS; 13/03/2018 – SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING ADP PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Haven’t Decided Whether to Push for Change at ADP; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Bd of Directors; 17/04/2018 – Gig Economy’s Rising Popularity Proving Unstoppable Value for Human Capital; 30/05/2018 – Companies in U.S. Add Fewer Jobs Than Forecast, ADP Data Show; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Wage Growth Accelerating in Response; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 FRENCH OVERSEAS TERRITORIES (+11.9%), MIDDLE EAST (+4.0%), AFRICA (+1.5%) AND ASIA-PACIFIC (+1.2%) WERE UP; 04/04/2018 – DOLLAR REMAINS LOWER VS YEN, EURO AFTER U.S. ADP PRIVATE PAYROLLS REPORT

Raging Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 69.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc sold 107,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The hedge fund held 47,620 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04M, down from 155,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.89B market cap company. The stock increased 3.15% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $106.43. About 3.36M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sageworth Tru reported 0.02% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Whalerock Point Ptnrs Lc holds 2.4% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 22,963 shares. 3,440 were accumulated by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. Harris Lp has invested 0.59% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Suncoast Equity Mgmt accumulated 3,520 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 2,514 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh invested 0.35% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Gabelli Funds Lc stated it has 0.03% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Conning Inc reported 18,082 shares. Massachusetts-based Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt Co has invested 0.33% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Moreover, Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.1% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 3,251 shares. Brinker Inc has 0.28% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Woodmont Invest Counsel Limited Liability Company holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 6,324 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd owns 198,397 shares. Gam Holdg Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 6,786 shares.

Albert D Mason Inc, which manages about $397.92 million and $136.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Versum Materials Inc. by 7,850 shares to 17,377 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montecito Bankshares invested 0.09% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Suntrust Banks, a Georgia-based fund reported 37,888 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt LP owns 22,711 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation accumulated 29,077 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jane Street Grp Lc, New York-based fund reported 336,581 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) or 6,081 shares. Covington Invest Advisors accumulated 2.02% or 47,242 shares. Pdts Ltd Liability stated it has 0.83% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Moreover, Granite Point Cap Management Lp has 0.04% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Systematic Fincl Mgmt LP has invested 0.13% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Massmutual Co Fsb Adv holds 0% or 40 shares in its portfolio. The Nebraska-based Farmers Merchants Investments has invested 0.88% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Natixis invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0.12% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Ballentine Ltd Llc holds 1,674 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31M and $689.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Park Electrochemical Corp (NYSE:PKE) by 30,503 shares to 1.77M shares, valued at $27.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cloudera Inc by 1.62M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.