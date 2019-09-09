Xilinx (XLNX) Market Valuation Declined While Frontier Capital Management Co Trimmed by $22.53 Million Its Position; Meta Finl Group (CASH) Holder Hawk Ridge Management Has Lifted Position by $1.66 Million as Share Value Rose

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) by 22.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 87,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.31% . The institutional investor held 471,530 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.28 million, up from 384,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Meta Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $31.18. About 150,349 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 30/04/2018 – CURO and MetaBank® Announce Agreement to Offer Consumers an Innovative and Flexible Line of Credit; 29/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 20/04/2018 – BKD Wealth Advisors Buys New 3.6% Position in Meta Financial; 29/05/2018 – META FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANIES ANTICIPATE MERGER WILL CLOSE IN EARLY JULY 2018; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q EPS $3.23; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Reports Net Income of $31.4 million for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 12/03/2018 – METABANK REPORTS 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF PACT WITH MONEY NETWORK; 12/03/2018 – MetaBank® Announces 10-Year Renewal of Relationship with Money Network; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meta Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASH); 12/03/2018 – METABANK – ANNOUNCED 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF RELATIONSHIP WITH MONEY NETWORK FINANCIAL

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) by 17.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold 178,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 867,738 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.02M, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $105.94. About 2.65M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 23/05/2018 – Xilinx Analyst Day Plays Heavy on AI — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 17/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rmr Group Inc by 60,838 shares to 29,100 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) by 152,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 330,543 shares, and cut its stake in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 2.27, from 4.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold CASH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 47.60% less from 49.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 42,225 shares. Moreover, Fmr has 0% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 1 shares. Ftb Advsr owns 69 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise reported 154,025 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) or 7,926 shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 47,429 shares stake. Wellington Mngmt Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 24,571 shares. Laurion Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 17,453 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Inv Partners reported 2,361 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 77,621 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 35,248 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board reported 0.02% stake. D E Shaw holds 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) or 151,997 shares. California Public Employees Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 47,145 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 15,216 shares.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.92M for 28.48 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Naples Global Advisors Limited invested in 10,297 shares. Ls Investment Advsr holds 0.08% or 10,147 shares. Pictet North America Advsr Sa invested 0.06% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 106,487 shares. Trexquant Inv LP has 0.28% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 31,520 shares. Fayez Sarofim And invested in 0.01% or 13,055 shares. Axa reported 0.52% stake. Willingdon Wealth holds 75 shares. Capital Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation New York reported 48,000 shares. 4,570 were accumulated by First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.07% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). British Columbia Invest Mngmt has 47,111 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Of Hawaii holds 7,510 shares. Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 59,526 shares.