Xilinx (XLNX) Holding Increased by Stephens Investment Management Group Llc; Magellan Midstream Partners Unt (MMP) Position Maintained by C-V Starr & Co Trust

C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Unt (MMP) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 195,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82M, up from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Unt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $65.9. About 671,690 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 03/05/2018 – Crude volumes on Magellan’s Bridg; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS; 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc bought 5,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 62,713 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.95 million, up from 57,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.32. About 2.18M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 23/05/2018 – Xilinx Analyst Day Plays Heavy on AI — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Industry’s First 3U VPX Solution to Feature new Xilinx RF System-on-Chip Technology; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx Reports Record Annual And Quarterly Revenues; 02/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: June Quarter Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Approximately 10% -14%; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q EPS 64c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perella Weinberg Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 413,725 shares. Van Eck Assoc has 0% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 12,231 shares. Naples Global Advsr Ltd accumulated 4,770 shares. Bartlett & Co Llc reported 9,000 shares. Alps Advsr invested in 6.27% or 14.61M shares. Hudock Cap reported 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). South Carolina-based Verity Verity Limited Liability Company has invested 0.66% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Moreover, New England Private Wealth Ltd Liability has 0.13% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 8,486 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0.05% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Charles Schwab Inv Advisory Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 240,319 shares. First Allied Advisory Incorporated accumulated 0.03% or 15,747 shares. Fayez Sarofim & Co holds 0% or 5,953 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Peak Asset Ltd Liability Com owns 3,370 shares. Moreover, Cap Advsrs Lc has 0.18% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Saddlehorn Pipeline to Expand and Add New Ft. Laramie Origin, Launches Open Season – PRNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Magellan eyes U.S. Gulf Coast oil export terminal – Seeking Alpha” published on November 01, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Magellan Should Continue Its Ascent Higher – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2018. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is ONEOK a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Magellan may add Permian Basin origin point to proposed Voyager pipeline – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 29, 2019.

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08B and $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 80,580 shares to 633,382 shares, valued at $35.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Semtech Corp (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 114,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09M shares, and cut its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD).

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “QuickLogic (QUIK) Plans to Raise Funds Via Public Offering – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Implied Volatility Surging for Xilinx (XLNX) Stock Options – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Xilinx Stock Climbed 15.3% in June – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “StockBeat – Broadcom’s Gloomy Outlook Wrecks Chip Stocks – Yahoo News” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HES, GIS, XLNX – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.03% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) or 14,500 shares. Prudential holds 0.18% or 847,151 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Llc has invested 0.12% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0.13% or 1.54M shares. 1.44M are owned by Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated. C M Bidwell And Assoc owns 7,190 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk, a Japan-based fund reported 241,612 shares. Moreover, Wespac Advsrs has 0.52% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.1% or 3,909 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 0% or 1,105 shares in its portfolio. Grimes & accumulated 2,365 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 791,199 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.09% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). 9,253 are held by Ameritas Inv Prtn. Stephens Investment Mgmt Group Inc Llc invested in 62,713 shares.