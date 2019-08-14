Xilinx (XLNX) Holding Increased by Deutsche Bank Ag; Headinvest Has Decreased United Parcel Service (UPS) Position by $5.69 Million

Headinvest Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 50.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc sold 51,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 50,858 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68 million, down from 102,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $115.83. About 2.78 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 11/04/2018 – Al Expo: Hottest Start-Ups and Innovators across Al & IoT to Arrive at the Al Expo Global in One Week; 12/04/2018 – UPS Consumer Survey Shows Popularity of Third-Party Marketplaces; 22/05/2018 – ARTERIA SA ARRP.WA – INVESTCAMP SP. Z O.O. UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 16.55 PCT FROM 11.61 PCT; 12/04/2018 – Kraft Branding Ups the Ante in Europe with Two New Senior Hires; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA’ On San Bernardino Cnty FCD, CA JOBs; 09/04/2018 – Russian Markets Slide as U.S. Ups Ante With Worst Sanctions Yet; 24/05/2018 – JCDECAUX: JCDECAUX PUTS START-UPS AT HEART OF OFFER AT VIVA; 25/05/2018 – Go-Jek Says More Focused on Local Tie-Ups Than an IPO (Correct); 26/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading Jumps to More Than Twice Average; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – ON MAY 30, CO, UPS ENTERED AMENDED EXHIBIT A TO VEHICLE PURCHASE AGREEMENT DATED JUNE 4, 2014

Deutsche Bank Ag increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag bought 198,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.97M, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.89B market cap company. The stock increased 3.15% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $106.43. About 3.36M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q NET REV. $672.9M, EST. $650.3M; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 09/05/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : NOMURA RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM REDUCE; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.64; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx Reports Record Annual And Quarterly Revenues; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisors Asset Inc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Natixis accumulated 667,850 shares. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 100,078 shares. Brinker Cap stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Connecticut-based Paloma Prns Management Communication has invested 0.01% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). 33,085 are held by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Oakworth reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, 10 has 2.64% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd stated it has 1.81 million shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Calamos Advsrs Llc owns 0.12% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 148,868 shares. Kames Cap Public Lc holds 15,450 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 2,225 are held by Montecito Bankshares Tru. Signaturefd Lc holds 0.01% or 1,119 shares in its portfolio. Meritage Mgmt accumulated 81,454 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Royal London Asset Mngmt has 106,987 shares.

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 75,931 shares to 28,936 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 542,541 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (Call) (NYSE:ETE).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77B for 14.06 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Fl Investment Management has invested 0.05% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Weatherly Asset Lp invested in 4,151 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Lynch & Assocs In invested in 3.56% or 95,987 shares. Hillsdale Mgmt owns 0% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 315 shares. 235,687 are owned by Scotia Cap Incorporated. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Halsey Assoc Incorporated Ct holds 111,011 shares. Hallmark Cap Mngmt stated it has 14,072 shares. The California-based Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Ltd Llc has invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 71 were reported by Live Your Vision Ltd. Dean Invest Assocs Limited Company reported 27,478 shares. Moreover, Whitnell & has 0.01% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 200 shares. Brookmont Capital Mngmt has 2.42% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 35,139 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 40,689 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ghp Inv Advsrs Incorporated has 0.12% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).